StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 73,200 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 73,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$256,858.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,200 shares in the company, valued at C$256,858.80.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 63,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,040.00.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $943.29 million and a P/E ratio of -21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42.

SVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.05.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

