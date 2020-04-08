StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Sells $128,593.50 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 171,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $128,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mangrove Partners Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 49,708 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $53,684.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 94,322 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $99,038.10.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 176,321 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $186,900.26.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 173,319 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $213,182.37.

On Friday, March 20th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 50,805 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $76,715.55.

StoneMor Partners stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneMor Partners stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925,660 shares during the period. StoneMor Partners accounts for 31.9% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned 27.38% of StoneMor Partners worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

