Stifel Nicolaus Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $85.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.