Stifel Nicolaus Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $85.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
Shares of PLD stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.