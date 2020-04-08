Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $153.53 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

