SThree (LON:STEM) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Monday. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $274.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In related news, insider Alex Smith sold 51,263 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75), for a total value of £185,059.43 ($243,435.19).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

