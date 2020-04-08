Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,544,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

