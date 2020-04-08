Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SO opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK raised its position in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

