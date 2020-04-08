State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $497,324,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

