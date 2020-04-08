Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

SBUX stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

