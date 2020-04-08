Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.26.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

