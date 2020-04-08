Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,534 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,633.53.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17117.9987759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.