SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

