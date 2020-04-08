Southern (NYSE:SO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 209,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

