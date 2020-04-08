South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) Director Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS) Director Sun Tzu Ventures Inc. purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,827,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,975.87.

CVE STS opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. South Star Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get South Star Mining alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of South Star Mining from C$0.57 to C$0.53 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.