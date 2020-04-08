Societe Generale Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

NFLX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.45. The company had a trading volume of 526,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.87 and a 200 day moving average of $322.80. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

