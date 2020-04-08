Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,520 at Goldman Sachs Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551 ($20.40).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,087 ($14.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.59.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

