Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 57,100 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Skyline Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.