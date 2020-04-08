Skyline Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virtusa comprises approximately 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTU stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

