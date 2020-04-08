Skyline Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.36% of LCI Industries worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

