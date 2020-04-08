Skyline Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

NYSE:MAN opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

