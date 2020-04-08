Skyline Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Minerals Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.