SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 165,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,590. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

