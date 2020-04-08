Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Price Target Cut to GBX 60

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.67. Sigmaroc has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71).

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

In other news, insider Garth Palmer purchased 117,096 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £50,351.28 ($66,234.25).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.