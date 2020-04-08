Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spectris in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

SXS opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,534 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,633.53.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17117.9987759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

