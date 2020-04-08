Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. 166,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.71. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

