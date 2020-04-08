Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) Insider Acquires A$26,720.00 in Stock

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) insider Craig Mathieson bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,720.00 ($18,950.35).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. Shaver Shop Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a one year high of A$0.85 ($0.60).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Shaver Shop Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Shaver Shop Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

