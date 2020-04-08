Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $9.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

SMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

SMED stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

