Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,280 ($29.99) to GBX 2,264 ($29.78) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,332.40 ($30.68).

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,207 ($29.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,407.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,373.28. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

