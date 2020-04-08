SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. SemiLEDs has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 124.84%.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

