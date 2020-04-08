SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA upped their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of SE opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. SEA has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.