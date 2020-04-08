Scott Ulm Buys 10,000 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARR opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

