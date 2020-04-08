Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Receives $32.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of SLB opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 279.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 76,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 35,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 127.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12,332.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 371,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

