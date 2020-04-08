SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Given $21.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $21.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $16.93 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in SB One Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.