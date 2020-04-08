Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Acquires $20,311.02 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson purchased 23,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $20,311.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salem Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

