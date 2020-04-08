Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Saia stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

