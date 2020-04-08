Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to at Nomura

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Nomura from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 2,277,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,036. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $243,487,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

