Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

ROL stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 16,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $38,473,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 338,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $7,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

