Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.