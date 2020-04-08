Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, FIX started coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $32,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 206,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

