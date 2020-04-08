Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AKAM stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. 74,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,656. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

