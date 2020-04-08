Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

