Rotterdam Jeroen Van Sells 8,386 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rotterdam Jeroen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $150.33. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

