Robert W. Baird Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $100.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.77. 93,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,203. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.45, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wingstop by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

