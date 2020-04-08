Robert J. Delpriore Sells 345 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MAA opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

