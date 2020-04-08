RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 3,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, analysts predict that RLI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.