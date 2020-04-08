RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

