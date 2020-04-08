Richard F. Miles Acquires 10,000 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Richard F. Miles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GEOS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

