Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 63,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,643. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $817.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

