Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).
RTN stock opened at GBX 42.36 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.29. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).
About Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
