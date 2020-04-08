Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN stock opened at GBX 42.36 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.29. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 EPS for the current year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.