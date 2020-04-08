Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).
LON:RTN opened at GBX 42.36 ($0.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.29. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.
About Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.