Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

LON:RTN opened at GBX 42.36 ($0.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.29. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

